Bidar sedition case: Kids 'counselled', state tells Karnataka High Court

The state government on Wednesday submitted to the Karnataka High Court that the police did not violate any rules during investigations into the sedition case against Shaheen School in Bidar. The government also submitted to the court that the police never "interrogated" the students as claimed by the petitioners but only "counselled" the children.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted to the division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice P G M Patil, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Nayana Jhawar, that the police followed due procedure without violating any rules and regulations laid down in the Police Manual or Juvenile Justice Act and Rules.

Responding to the government's report, the bench questioned, "Is it the function of the police to counsel children? Have they been trained?" In his reply to the court, Navadgi pointed to the term "counselling" in Juvenile Justice Act and apprised the bench that the children were counselled and not interrogated.

Navadgi said the investigating officer was accompanied by the District Child Protection Officer, Special Juvenile police unit officials, parents and teachers. "Statements of seven students who took part in the play and 10 who watched it were recorded by the officer who was in plainclothes," Navadgi stated.

The bench posted the matter to March 9.