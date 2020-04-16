Big relief for Jubilant: 'no traces of virus found on raw materials'

Jubilant Life Sciences has welcomed the report by National Institute of Virology, Pune, that no traces of Covid-19 virus were found in the imported raw material sampled from its Nanjangud-based subsidiary Jubilant Generics.

It has to recalled that out of 61 Covid positive cases in Mysuru district, 49 are related, either directly or indirectly, to Jubilant Generics — employees, their family members or their contacts.

In a press release, issued here, on Thursday, the company stated, "It is unfortunate that a wrong perception is created about the raw material imported from China. Besides, Patient-52 did not travel to China or to any other nation in the last six months. Further, none of the employees, who have tested positive, so far, have travelled overseas in the last six months."

"P52, the first positive case of Covid-19 from the Nanjangud facility, neither had contact with any raw material nor had any role in receiving, transporting, handling or storage of raw materials,” the authorities said.

"Jubilant Generics, at its plant in Nanjangud, manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients used in drugs that are needed for sustaining patients’ lives, including Azithromycin Dihydrate and Azithromycin Monohydrate, which are needed to fight the global menace of Covid-19. Thus there is a need to resume manufacturing,” the press note states.