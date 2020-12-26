Bihar poll model in TN, Puducherry too: Election officer

Election Commission of India is making preparations to conduct Legislative Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on the lines of Bihar Legislative Assembly polls which concluded recently.

H R Srinivas, who hails from Chitradurga, conducted the Bihar Assembly polls amid the Covid-19 successfully as the state chief election officer, told DH in an interaction, “Bihar is different from other states in the country. It has a history of violence over the last several decades. Paramilitary forces were deployed at each polling booth.”

“More than 1.2 lakh para-military forces, 80,000 police personnel were deployed for free and fair assembly polls. Now, it has become a role model for other states,” Srinivas, who is in his hometown to spend holidays, said.

“Bihar has 7.3 crore voters. Earlier, there were only 72, 723 polling booths. Following the Covid-19, the number went up to 1.06 lakh. Each voter was given hand gloves, sanitisers and all voters were screened before they entered the polling booths. The electoral officials discharged their duties effectively by wearing personal protective equipment,” he

explained.

He also made it clear that electoral malpractices could be protected by banning the sale of liquor.

The Election Commission of India hailed the efforts of Srinivas.