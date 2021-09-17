Bill on teacher transfers tabled in Karnataka assembly

Providing a relief to primary and high school teachers in the state, the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Amendment Bill, 2021, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

As per the amendment, primary school teachers transferred outside the taluk and high school teachers transferred outside the district in 2019-20, will be allowed to opt for transfer within the taluk or district they were serving before the transfer in 2019-20, as a one-time measure.

The amendment was necessitated as, during 2019-20, the teachers were transferred according to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Rules, 2017, in which no exemption was provided to teachers with specially-abled children, those above 50 years, single parents or pregnant teachers. Providing a relief in such cases, the government has now introduced the amendment as a one-time measure.

The government had earlier promulgated an ordinance in this regard.

