Bill to protect lawyers in Winter Session: Bommai

A Bill, providing protection to lawyers, will be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Bommai said this when a delegation of the Advocates' Association met him on Sunday.

The proposed Bill will have provisions to deal with attacks on lawyers.

"In recent days, violent attacks on lawyers have increased and some of them were killed. In this backdrop, a Bill for the protection of lawyers should be introduced in both houses of the legislature," the Association requested Bommai.

Apparently, Bommai had given an assurance to the Advocates' Association at one of their events on November 5. The draft Bill is with the law department.

Association president Vivek Subba Reddy, secretary T G Ravi, treasurer Harish MT and others were present during the meeting with Bommai.