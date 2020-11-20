Bills in Karnataka likely against cow slaughter, 'love jihad' as a push for BJP's Hindutva agenda

The BJP government is likely to table bills to prohibit cow slaughter and religious conversions for marriage (also termed as love jihad) in the upcoming winter session of the legislature, in what will be seen as a push for the party's Hindutva agenda in Karnataka.

"Cow slaughter ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future," BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi said in a tweet.

Ravi said he had spoken to Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on getting the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill passed in the Cabinet and table it in the upcoming Assembly session that starts December 7.

Ban on cow slaughter was BJP's poll promise in its 2018 Karnataka election manifesto.

The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which is in force now, permits slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes if they are above 12 years or if they are unfit for breeding or if the buffaloes don't yield milk.

The BJP government's proposed Bill seeks to impose a blanket ban on slaughter of cattle and consumption of beef, while also prescribing penalty for violations. In fact, the BJP had introduced this Bill in 2010 during B S Yediyurappa's earlier stint as chief minister. While the 2010 Bill failed to get Presidential nod, the government changed hands and in 2013 and the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government withdrew the Bill and retained the 1964 Act.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that the government would also legislate a law against 'love jihad'. "The government has taken a clear stand against love jihad. During discussions held with the CM, it was decided to ban love jihad and punish those behind it. The government has decided to come up with a law and will definitely implement it," he said.

The conversion of women is "detrimental to Indian culture" and needs to be stopped, Ashoka said.

Yediyurappa himself has publicly vowed to put an end to religious conversions in the name of marriage.