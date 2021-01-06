Bird flu: All districts in Karnataka on 'high alert'

The Karnataka government has asked all districts to be on 'high alert' in the wake of the bird flu (H5N8) cases in Kerala and authorities have been directed to take preventive measures, state Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Chauhan said that though no cases of the disease have been reported in the state, the government was taking all precautionary measures.

"Districts that share the border with Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are taking all steps to ensure birds in the state are not affected. Directions are already in place in these districts to prevent the spread," he said.

Bird flu was confirmed among ducks in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala. As a result, check posts have been set up along the border to restrict the supply of chicken and related products from the state. Chicken supply vehicles arriving from Kerala will be allowed inside the state only after disinfection and sanitisation, Chauhan said.

The government is closely monitoring all the poultry farms in the border districts. All farms will have to send five serum samples and tracheal samples from randomly selected birds to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Hebbal, the minister said.

Urging people to be vigilant about the disease, Chauhan said that bio-security measures should be followed. The government, he added, was closely monitoring all farms, bird sanctuaries and water bodies. "People should alert department officials in case of any unnatural bird deaths."