Bird flu: Karnataka puts districts bordering Kerala on high alert

A day after the Kerala government declared the outbreak of bird flu (H5N8) in two southern districts as a state disaster, Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert.

Following an advisory by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change the Animal Husbandry department has issued a general alert to all deputy commissioners and put Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Madikeri and Udupi on high alert. Karnataka has dealt with an episode of bird flu in Mysuru district in March-April last year.

Horticulture Department Principal Secretary Rajender Kumar Kataria, who holds additional charge of the Animal Husbandry department, said officials have been told to keep an eye on movement of poultry in the border districts.

"We have issued specific guidelines based on the protocols given by the Centre. The focus is on the border districts where the movement of poultry is usual," he said.

The Centre's protocol includes points on personal safety, including wearing of protective gear, disinfecting the surfaces and antiviral drug. It also specifies the way to handle birds, including the wild and migratory birds, besides poultry.

Subhash Malkhede, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said the Centre's advisory has been circulated to all the forest officers. "Right now, there is no report of wild birds being effected. We are keeping a close watch. Steps will be taken as per the Centre's guidelines," he said.

On Tuesday, disenfection measures were taken up in zoos across the state following alert by the Central Zoo Authority.