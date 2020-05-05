Bison strays into Mangaluru, captured, dies

The Indian Gaur tranquilised by forest officials, after it had strayed to the heart of city, met a tragic end on Tuesday evening. The Bison on being released near a watering hole in Charmady Ghats collapsed and breathed its last, officials told DH.

The Indian Gaur that had strayed into the city creating panic among the people. It was found in Mannagudda. When forest officials rushed to the spot, it bolted around the locality scaring residents. The many attempts of officials to capture the animal proved futile. After running helter-skelter, the bison disappeared at a ground near Hat Hill.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) V Karikalan told DH that it was first spotted near Kudroli and later near the Air India office at Hat Hill. “It must have entered the city from Bajpe area or Badaga Ekkar on the outskirts. The animal would have walked nearly 15 to 20-kms to reach the City,” Karikalan said and added that about 30 to 40 officials including personnel Left with no options, officials finally darted and tranquilised the animal.

Following complaints about a Leopard creating panic among the residents in and around MRPL, forest officials had placed a trap. The leopard was finally caught near Bajavu in Kutthethur on Tuesday. “Officials from forest department tranquilised the Leopard and released it in Charmady Ghats on Tuesday evening,”Karikalan said.