Bitcoin scam probe will be transparent: Ashwath Narayan

The investigation into the Bitcoin scam will be conducted in a transparent manner and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already clarified on the kind of investigation and the case being referred to central investigation agencies, said Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

"The government has taken its stand on the Bitcoin scam. There is no threat to the state government from the scam. The Chief Minister only has said that the state government had entrusted the probe to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). There is no threat to the government and we are following the law,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

Read | Govt will not compromise on Bitcoin case probe: Bommai

To a query on BJP leaders involved in Bitcoin scam, the Minister said that the opposition is levelling baseless allegations. "They are trying to create confusion without knowing the truth," he said.

The voters in Sindagi and Hanagal are in favour of the BJP. By supporting the BJP candidates in the by-elections, the people in both the constituencies will help in strengthening the hands of CM Bommai.

To a query on IT raid on D K Shivakumar’s close aide, the IT department does not look into the political parties. It will conduct raids on those who try to evade tax. The department collects a lot of information before conducting any raid, he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: