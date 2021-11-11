Bitcoin scam: Shettar asks Cong leaders to show proof

Bitcoin scam: Shettar asks Congress leaders to come up with proof

Let the probe into the bitcoin case continue, Shettar said, asking why Congress leaders are in such a hurry

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Nov 11 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 15:40 ist
Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH Photo

Terming the Congress as an irresponsible opposition party, MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday asked Congress leaders to produce proof if they have in connection with the bitcoin scam, instead of unnecessarily criticising BJP leaders.

"Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge are making vague statements, and are criticising the BJP. Expressing suspicion about everything has become a practice for the Congress. They should stop making irresponsible statements. Levelling baseless allegations just for the sake of politics is not correct," he said.

Also read: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai discusses Hangal defeat, developmental issues with PM Modi

Previous governments have also referred some cases to CBI and other central agencies, but letters related to them were not disclosed. Such matters are part of the correspondence between Union and state governments, he said.

Let the probe into the bitcoin case continue, why Congress leaders, without giving proof, are in such a hurry, Shettar asked.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jagadish Shettar
Congress
BJP
Bitcoin
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 