Bitcoin scam: Shettar asks Congress leaders to come up with proof

Terming the Congress as an irresponsible opposition party, MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday asked Congress leaders to produce proof if they have in connection with the bitcoin scam, instead of unnecessarily criticising BJP leaders.

"Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge are making vague statements, and are criticising the BJP. Expressing suspicion about everything has become a practice for the Congress. They should stop making irresponsible statements. Levelling baseless allegations just for the sake of politics is not correct," he said.

Previous governments have also referred some cases to CBI and other central agencies, but letters related to them were not disclosed. Such matters are part of the correspondence between Union and state governments, he said.

Let the probe into the bitcoin case continue, why Congress leaders, without giving proof, are in such a hurry, Shettar asked.

