Bitcoin scam: Sriki slips out of police radar?

Notorious hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki has slipped out of the police radar, it appears.

A police inspector was deployed for Sriki's security after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the hacker's life could be in danger. However, the inspector was surprised to find that Sriki was not at home.

Read | 76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

According to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, police personnel deputed for his security were sent to his residence in Jayanagar on Tuesday. "However, Sriki was not home. When enquired, his parents and brother told us that he had gone out. He did not show up even after a long wait. The inspector dialled Sriki's cell phone, but it was switched off. On Wednesday, too, the police visited his house and Sriki wasn't home," he said.

Read | Bitcoin scam: Petty case handed over to CBI, says Priyank

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Sriki had been detained by the Tamil Nadu police. This could not be confirmed.

'Typo'

Following Congress leader Priyank Kharge's allegations that a petty case was handed over to CBI, police maintained that the case number mentioned in the covering letter was a typo.

The letter was addressed from the Commissioner of Police to the Interpol Liaison Officer. "It is to reiterate that letter was written to Interpol liaison officer, CID on Apr 28, 2021, regarding the hacking claims made by Srikrishna alias Sriki. The same being a forwarding letter was sent along with the detailed letter of the investigating officer (IO), which contained all the required details. Crime Number 03/2020 in the forwarding letter is a typographical error, though the attached letter from the IO and letter to Interpol, contained relevant crime numbers," the Bengaluru City Police said in a tweet.

Crime number 03/2020 pertrains to a fraud amounting to Rs 23,000.

Watch latest videos by DH here: