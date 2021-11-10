Bitcoin scam will unseat CM Bommai: Priyank Kharge

Bitcoin scam will unseat CM Bommai, predicts KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge

Kharge predicted that BJP government will see third chief minister this time as witnessed in 2008 

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 13:18 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Former minister and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge on Wednesday predicted that alleged bitcoin scam will dethrone Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government will see third chief minister this time as witnessed in 2008. 

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, he stated, "The government will fall if the probe is conducted impartially. BJP leaders, their children and officials are involved in this scam. The government said the case has been handed over to Enforcement Directorate. Where is order?"

Also Read | Karnataka Bitcoin scam: BJP denies leadership change talk

"Bribe is being received in form of bitcoins. It is a big scam not a Rs 300-400 crore scam," he alleged. 

"The government should conduct a probe if the opposition leaders are involved in this scandal and take action against them. Why the government is delaying the investigation?" asked Priyank.

