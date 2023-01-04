Bizman's suicide: No arrest of Limbavali for now, says Karnataka HM Araga

No arrest of Limbavali for now in suicide case: Araga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 04 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 02:19 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali would be interrogated in connection with the suicide case of businessman Pradeep S in Bengaluru. But the MLA will not be arrested unless police find strong evidence, the minister said.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday, he said nobody was above the law and the police would take action as per the law, no matter whether he is MLA of the ruling party or a common man. There is no pressure on the police, he said.

“Let Congress start a campaign in this regard. We don’t mind. The BJP leader can’t be arrested just because his name figures in the death note. At the same time, culprits will not be shielded,” Jnanendra said. 

Limbavali is among six persons named in the FIR for abetment of Pradeep’s suicide. 

 

