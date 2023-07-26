BJP activists stage protest against Karnataka education minister

Activists of BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest against Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday for excluding lessons on Hindu outfit leaders, including Savarkar and Hedgewar, from the school curriculum.

The minister was in the meeting hall of zilla panchayat to discuss the measures to be taken to control leaf spot disease that has hit areca plantations across the district.

All of a sudden, a group of BJP Yuva Morcha activists barged into the hall and raised slogans against the minister by displaying black flags.

Reacting to it, the minister said all those who display black flags were not social activists. "Let them read the books properly."

He said the government revised school textbooks for the benefit of students.