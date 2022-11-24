BJP appoints new social media chief for Karnataka

BJP appoints new social media chief for Karnataka

The Karnataka BJP already commands a large social media following: 4.52 lakh followers on Twitter, 9.40 lakh on Facebook and over 53,000 on Instagram

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 16:16 ist

The ruling BJP has appointed its Yuva Morcha worker Vikas Puttur as the party’s social media chief in the poll-bound Karnataka. 

Vikas, 37, will step into big shoes with elections just six months away in Karnataka and social media being a battlefield where votes are won. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Vikas, who hails from the Dakshina Kannada district. Even Kateel comes from the same district. 

“I expect quite a challenge. We have existing infrastructure, which needs more streamlining,” Vikas, who holds a masters degree in economics, told DH. Vikas has served as secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the state and at the national level. He was also the BJP’s spokesperson in Dakshina Kannada.

Under Vikas, the BJP will look to establish a direct connection with voters at the booth-level. “In every booth, we want to keep direct touch with at least 25% of voters. We want to build a channel for this to happen,” Vikas said. 

The Karnataka BJP already commands a large social media following: 4.52 lakh followers on Twitter, 9.40 lakh on Facebook and over 53,000 on Instagram. 

“Our focus will be on constructive content. We will continue projecting schemes given by our governments and what they’ve done for people,” Vikas said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
BJP
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 