BJP appoints new social media chief for Karnataka

The ruling BJP has appointed its Yuva Morcha worker Vikas Puttur as the party’s social media chief in the poll-bound Karnataka.

Vikas, 37, will step into big shoes with elections just six months away in Karnataka and social media being a battlefield where votes are won. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Vikas, who hails from the Dakshina Kannada district. Even Kateel comes from the same district.

“I expect quite a challenge. We have existing infrastructure, which needs more streamlining,” Vikas, who holds a masters degree in economics, told DH. Vikas has served as secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the state and at the national level. He was also the BJP’s spokesperson in Dakshina Kannada.

Under Vikas, the BJP will look to establish a direct connection with voters at the booth-level. “In every booth, we want to keep direct touch with at least 25% of voters. We want to build a channel for this to happen,” Vikas said.

The Karnataka BJP already commands a large social media following: 4.52 lakh followers on Twitter, 9.40 lakh on Facebook and over 53,000 on Instagram.

“Our focus will be on constructive content. We will continue projecting schemes given by our governments and what they’ve done for people,” Vikas said.