BJP-backed Maulana Shafi Saadi elected Wakf Board chief

Maulana Shafi Saadi took charge as chairperson of the Karnataka State Board of Wakf on Wednesday, making him the first BJP-backed member to get elected to this post.

Election for the Board’s chairperson was held on Wednesday.

Saadi, who is also the general secretary of the Karnataka Muslim Jamaat, defeated his contender Asif Ali Sheik Hussain.

Saadi and Hussain were the only two contestants for the top post out of the ten Board members, according to officials from the regional commissionerate, the authority that oversaw the polls.

“The Maulana has a lot of goodwill in the community. We hope he will bridge the gap between the BJP and the Muslim community, which is most required at this time,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

He added that the state government will support Saadi during his tenure by clearing pending files and removing encroachments of Wakf properties.

The Karnataka State Board of Wakfs, a statutory body, monitors Islamic religious properties in the state including mosques dargahs, idgahs, Muslim burial grounds, and orphanages among others.

An election was held earlier this year in which Board member Mohammed Yousuf won. However, he died due to Covid-19 and the post fell vacant, officials said.

While officially there is no provision for any political party to field its candidates for the Board’s elections, party affiliates can contest.

Commenting on Maulana Shafi Saadi’s election, Muzrai, Haj, and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle urged the Board to focus on the educational development of the Muslim community. The Board should also focus on the welfare of its children and women, she said.

“There are some 46,000 Wakf properties. If they are developed, they can generate enough revenue to help every poor person in the community grow financially. We must first protect these properties,” she said, assuring the government’s support to the new chairperson.

