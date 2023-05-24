BJP, Bajrang Dal members injured in clash in DK

BJP, Bajrang Dal members injured in clash between groups in Dakshina Kannada

The police are recording statements from both the groups allegedly belonging to BJP and Congress for further investigation

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 21:01 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 01:45 ist
Representative image. Credt: iStock Photo

Three youths suffered injuries after allegedly assaulting each other over personal enmity at Mani Junction on Wednesday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The injured Ishwar alias Praveen has been admitted to Puttur Government Hospital. Mahesh of Kodaje and Prashanth of Peraje have been admitted to a private hospital in the town.

The police are recording statements from both the groups allegedly belonging to BJP and Congress for further investigation.

A scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP workers when the election results were announced at Mani in Bantwal Assembly constituency. It is alleged that the assault was the result of a previous enmity. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe clarified that no lethal weapon was used in the assault. A stick was used for assaulting others, he added.

