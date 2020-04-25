BJP chief Kateel wants Congress MLA arrested

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday squarely blamed Congress’ Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for the Padarayanapura vandalism, urging the government to book him under the stringent Goonda Act.

Kateel said he met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard on Friday and demanded Khan’s arrest for “inciting violence” in the times of pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons via a video conference, Kateel said the Padarayanapura ruckus was unpardonable. “I met the CM along with a delegation of party members and requested him take action against the MLA,” he said.

Among the other requests made by the delegation was to extend aid to industries that suffered losses in this crisis, ensuring that no unaided educational institution forced parents to pay extra fees and to allot honorarium recognising the work of doctors and Asha workers during the

pandemic.

The delegation also urged the CM to increase job opportunities under MNREGS, while asking district incharge ministers to proactively respond to people’s needs.

Further, the delegation also asked Yediyurappa to communicate with the heads of different states or countries where Kannadigas were stuck owing to a complete lock down.

Meanwhile, Kateel praised both Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the measures taken to control the contagion. “Countries such as the US and Italy suffered heavy losses because they didn’t take enough prevention. However, Modi acted right at the beginning,” he said.