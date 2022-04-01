BJP, Congress turn up poll heat in Karnataka with 150 seats target

With elections a year away in Karnataka, the BJP and Congress switched to poll mode on Friday, with both parties setting a target of winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were in Bengaluru for key meetings of their respective parties.

At the BJP core committee meeting, Shah pushed the party’s target to 150 seats, a figure that leaders believe is achievable considering that the "climate" favoured the saffron party.

Similarly, Rahul said the state Congress should win “not less than” 150 seats.

“We reviewed the current political scenario and confidence was expressed in the party’s prospects. Our tally should not stop at 104 like last time (in 2018). The current party position is 120 seats, which we want to improve by crossing 150,” BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said, briefing reporters after the core committee meeting.

Ravi said that Shah had issued some directions to state leaders on the steps required to win 150 seats. “We were asked to prepare a roadmap,” Ravi said. “After the five states’ results, the climate favours the BJP. Congress is scared. If we work on the ground, we can win 150,” he said.

Rahul said winning 150 seats in Karnataka is “quite easy” for the Congress, which is battling infighting among rival camps.

“Karnataka has always had the spirit of Congress. This is a natural Congress state,” he said. “We shouldn’t aim to win the election with a close margin. It should be a decisive victory with not less than 150 seats.”

Dismissing Rahul’s confidence in winning 150 seats, Ravi said the Congress lost deposits for 387 seats in Uttar Pradesh. “UP was their turf. What can they do in Karnataka,” he asked.

Also, Shah asked his men to rope in leaders from other parties across the state. “There are many wanting to join us. A committee will be formed to vet entries,” Ravi said, adding that there are disgruntled Congress leaders looking for a career with the BJP.

Notwithstanding the BJP’s claims, Rahul upped the ante on the corruption plank.

“India’s most corrupt government is in Karnataka,” Rahul said. “PM Modi used to talk about corruption. Today, if he talks about corruption in Karnataka where there’s a 40% commission government, then people of the state will laugh,” he said, referring to the Karnataka State Contractors Association’s complaint that they are forced to pay huge kickbacks.

Raking up demonetisation, “wrong” GST and unemployment issues, Rahul said the Congress will raise real problems. “The biggest issue is unemployment,” he said. “And, the need to repair the economy and bring people together. They break, we fix.”

