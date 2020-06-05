BJP core panel meet to finalise nominations today

BJP core panel meet to finalise nominations today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 05 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 22:54 ist

The BJP core committee scheduled to meet on Saturday will finalise the list of candidates for MLC nominations and the Rajya Sabha candidates, BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said.

The state BJP unit will also run a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness on the achievements of the Modi administration, Kumar told a news conference Friday. 

He said that candidates for both MLC and Rajya Sabha elections will be discussed in the core committee meeting. “No names are finalised yet,” he said, responding to a query on demands by some Congress-JD(S) turncoats to be either nominated or get elected to the Legislative Council.

Kumar said that the BJP state unit would conduct a door-to-door awareness campaign on the achievements during the second term of Modi government. The campaign will be held from June 6 to 15.

On June 10, a “Maha Sampark Abhiyaan” will be held in which MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives take part. The state unit will also administer oath to 50 lakh families to use “Swadeshi’ products, on June 14 from 7-8 pm.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will address one lakh people virtually on June 14, Kumar added.

  

