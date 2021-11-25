BJP demands action against Excise officer

The BJP has demanded action against an Excise department official for having collected a 'B' form on behalf of the Congress' Chikmagalur local authorities' MLC candidate Gayathri Shantegowda.

The official in question is Sunil M B, an enforcement officer with the excise department. A photo of him collecting the 'B' form from KPCC president D K Shivakumar has gone viral, with BJP leaders crying foul saying a government employee cannot do that. "He deserves to be kicked out for indulging in political activity brazenly. Also, the candidate must be disqualified," BJP leader Prakash Sesharaghavachar said in a social media post.

