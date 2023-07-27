BJP demands SIT to probe Udupi washroom video incident

The BJP leaders on Thursday condemned the indifferent attitude of the superintendent of police, the district administration and the government for not initiating action against the secret filming of girls at a private college washroom by some students.

BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri told media persons at the BJP’s election office that the washroom incident took place on July 18 but the FIRs were registered by the Udupi police on July 26. The Congress party, on its official handle, had posted a tweet calling the incident a ‘mere prank’ by the students. “Such casual remarks exposed the lack of seriousness,” Sudarshan charged.

He said the SP has made an irresponsible statement that no one had filed a complaint against the incident as it was a ‘fun act’ by the students.

“If it was a fun act, why did the police threaten activist Rashmi Samant who had tweeted about the incident on social media? Was the delay in filing the case due to pressure from Congress,” he asked.

He said MLA Yashpal Suvarna had visited the victim’s house and extended moral support. If not for the media, the incident would have been hushed up, he charged.

Sudarshan recollected that a similar incident had taken place in Mysuru during the BJP government’s rule and then opposition leader Siddaramaiah had spoken at length in the Assembly even if the case was filed after 18 hours.

Sudarshan said that the issue is ‘serious’ and demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“There are claims that the video in the mobile phone has been deleted. We don’t know whether it was circulated to other people on social media. A thorough investigation is needed to expose the unseen hands behind the girls who were forced to record the video”.

He said that the act smacks of love jihad and blackmailing.

“The girls, who recorded the video, owned expensive mobile phones. Who gave them phones and for what purpose? It should also be probed whether they have done similar things earlier,” he further asked.

Sudarshan, responding to a question, said they were demanding an SIT as they have lost faith in the police investigation.

He said National Women Commission member Khushbu Sundar’s statement that there is no charge sheet is not right as the probe is still underway.

He said the BJP will stage a protest against the incident in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue near Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on July 31.

He also urged officials to conduct a probe into Shilpa’s death at a private hospital due to medical negligence.

Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty wondered if the response by officials, the home minister and the government would have been the same if a video of Muslim girls was made in the washroom on the pretext of a ‘fun act’.

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath among others was present in the press meet.