BJP ensured migrant labourers reach home safe: Nadda

  Jun 14 2020
Lauding the efforts of the central government and BJP workers in helping migrant labourers stranded due to lockdown, BJP national president J P Nadda said that steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the pandemic had received global acclaim.

Addressing the Karnataka Jan Samvad virtual rally from Delhi, he said that the Centre actually wanted the migrant labourers to stay where they were. “The situation faced by migrant labourers was unimaginable. In the last three months, central ministers faced new problems and offered solutions to them. Despite such difficulties, we have ensured that migrant labourers reach home safe,” Nadda said.

The video conferences organised by Congress during the Covid-19 pandemic depict the country as weak, he said. Lashing out at the “irresponsible” conduct of Congress, he said that BJP had stood by the nation during times of crisis. “We did not do any petty politics,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of Karnataka government in preventing the spread of the disease. Compared to other metros in the country, only Bengaluru has been successful in flattening the curve, Nadda said.

Hailing the Atmanirbhar package of the central government, he said that it would take India in a new direction. International agencies such as United Nations, World Bank and WHO have appreciated the package filled with reforms. “It aims to turn the crisis into an achievement,” he said.

When the impact of the package is witnessed in the country in the next two years India’s economy will have changed at a fundamental level. Modi has lead from the front in the face of Covid-19 crisis, he said.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, in his address, also hailed the efforts of central government in containing the pandemic. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP leaders and cabinet ministers participated.

