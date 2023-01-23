BJP files complaint with Lokayukta against Siddaramaiah, alleges scam in TenderSure

The BJP on Monday launched a frontal attack by filing a complaint with the Lokayukta against former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress alleging large-scale irregularities reported in TenderSure projects in 2013-14.

Speaking to reporters after filing the Lokayukta complaint, BJP SC Morcha president and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that Congress is making allegations without any proof and carrying out a misinformation campaign about ‘40 per cent commission’.

“We have lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta. We have proof for the allegations we are making, but they don’t. They have not been able to produce any proof till now,” Narayanaswamy said adding that in TenderSure Projects in 2013-14, 53.86 per cent excess funds were released and this is a scandal.

“There were 65 cases against Siddaramaiah. Instead of inquiring into these cases, he chose to shut down the Lokayukta and at least 10 cases were given to the Anti-Corruption Bureau that promptly gave him a clean chit. We want all the remaining 50 cases against him to be probed,” he said.

Also, Health Minister K Sudhakar quoted a CAG report saying that there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Sudhakar said Congress leaders should stop speaking like Sathya Harishchandra. “Siddaramaiah invented the word ‘Re-Do’ for denotification of prime land in Bengaluru,” he said. “While he claims to be the champion of the poor by distributing free food grains, reality is that food grains were given free by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.