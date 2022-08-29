BJP files plaint against Baraguru Ramachandrappa for 'denigrating' the national anthem

Alleging that writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa 'denigrated' the national anthem in his novel Bharatha Nagari, the BJP on Monday filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy seeking legal action.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar alleged that Ramachandrappa "insulted the nation" in the book, which he said was shameful. "Those who are proud about the country and national anthem cannot tolerate it," he said. As the book insults the national anthem, the police should file a criminal complaint and take action against the author, Ravikumar demanded.

He alleged that the incident had occurred during the tenure of former chief minister Siddaramaiah. "Why didn't he initiate any action? Or was he lax in taking action against the author?" he said.

Earlier this month, members of Koli community had staged a protest against the book in Belagavi.