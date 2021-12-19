BJP government in Karnataka saved 10,000 cows from being slaughtered: Minister

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan claimed that since it took charge in Karnataka, the BJP government has prevented more than 10,000 cows from being butchered at the abattoir.

Speaking to media persons here after visiting the gaushala maintained by Sri Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi on Sunday, he said these cattle were rescued and rehabilitated in nearby government-controlled/supported gaushalas.

He said since the State government passed the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, the animal husbandry department has received more than 40,000 calls in the last three months, and the officials have been able to resolve and book the culprits in 75 per cent of the cases. So far, they have booked cases against more than 500 people for illegally transporting cattle.

Prabhu claimed that the government’s hands have been tied by a public interested litigation that is pending before the court. “We want to impose the strict provisions of Anti-Cow Slaughter Act in full force. However, a PIL has tied our hands. Else, the government intends to increase the fine amount to Rs 10 lakh and seven years imprisonment for those involved in illegal cow slaughtering,” he said and added that the government also wishes to make arrest non-bailable for those killing cows and illegally transporting them.

The government will make all-out efforts to close all the illegal slaughterhouses in Karnataka, he added.

Prabhu said the government has identified 275 locations across Karnataka to set up gaushalas that will take care of the stray cattle and discarded cows and in the next two to three months, these cowsheds will start functioning.

The minister also claimed that ‘Pashu-sanjeevini’ (a cattle helpline: 1962) is receiving a good response and soon, every district will have cattle ambulances where these emergency vehicles will reach the doorsteps of the farmers to address the cases.

