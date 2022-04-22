BJP harming communal peace, Cong adding fuel to it: HDK

BJP harming communal harmony, Congress adding fuel to it: H D Kumaraswamy

Referring to the use of loudspeakers in mosques, he said people must follow the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 22 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 16:41 ist
H D Kumaraswamy file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that BJP is harming Karnataka's communal harmony, while some factions in Congress are adding fuel to the fire. 

He told mediapersons on Friday that it has been reported that the mob in Hubballi had attempted to kill two police officers on the night of April 17.

"If they are ready to go to such an extent, some influential people or organisations are surely behind the violence," he said. Taking an apparent dig at KPCC president D K ShivakumarKumaraswamy said: "Those who are responsible for DJ Halli violence are seen with the president of one political party, while the innocent are in jail". All political parties must give importance to save the lives of people, he added.

Referring to the use of loudspeakers in mosques, he said people must follow the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard. "But some Hindu organisations are behaving as if they have taken the contract of safeguarding Hindu religion. They are giving provocative statements before the media and are harming the communal harmony," he said. "Are we not Hindus? Don't we worship Lord Rama? Did Lord Rama tell them to do this?" he asked. 

Referring to the use of bulldozer (demolition of encroachments) in Uttar Pradesh, he said people of the state must be aware of this as innocent people may become victims. 

On BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's resignation, he said he had demanded his resignation after police had registered an FIR against him in connection with the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. But Eshwarappa's arrest is not necessary, he said. 

