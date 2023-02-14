BJP Haveri MLA, 2 sons get 2 yrs in jail for corruption

BJP’s Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar, his two sons and several officials have been convicted in a corruption case by the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs.

The court sentenced Olekar and his sons Devaraj and Manjunath to two years’ simple imprisonment and fined them Rs 2,000 each.

Officials sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined of Rs 2,000 are H K Rudrappa (retired deputy director, Commerce and Industry), H K Kallappa (retired assistant executive engineer, PWD), Shivakumar Puttaiah Kamadod (SDC, Shiggaon), Chandramohan P S (retired assistant executive engineer, PWD) and K Krishna Naik (assistant engineer, CMC, Haveri).

Special court judge B Jayantha Kumar directed that out of the total fine amount, Rs 10,000 shall be paid to the complainant Shashidhar Mahadevappa Hallikeri.

Hallikeri had filed a private complaint in 2012 alleging that Olekar colluded with his sons to bag all government contracts. Santhosh S Nagarale, Special Public Prosecutor, said that the charge sheet filed in September 2017 stated that Olekar’s sons produced false work-done certificates endorsed by the other accused to bag contracts.

The court said Olekar abused his position and fraudulently obtained pecuniary advantage for his children.