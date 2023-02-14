BJP Haveri MLA, 2 sons get 2 yrs in jail for corruption

BJP Haveri MLA, 2 sons get 2 yrs in jail for corruption

The court sentenced Olekar and his sons Devaraj and Manjunath to two years’ simple imprisonment and fined them Rs 2,000 each

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 05:49 ist
Neharu Olekar

BJP’s Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar, his two sons and several officials have been convicted in a corruption case by the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs.

The court sentenced Olekar and his sons Devaraj and Manjunath to two years’ simple imprisonment and fined them Rs 2,000 each.

Officials sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined of Rs 2,000 are H K Rudrappa (retired deputy director, Commerce and Industry), H K Kallappa (retired assistant executive engineer, PWD), Shivakumar Puttaiah Kamadod (SDC, Shiggaon), Chandramohan P S (retired assistant executive engineer, PWD) and K Krishna Naik (assistant engineer, CMC, Haveri).

Special court judge B Jayantha Kumar directed that out of the total fine amount, Rs 10,000 shall be paid to the complainant Shashidhar Mahadevappa Hallikeri.

Hallikeri had filed a private complaint in 2012 alleging that Olekar colluded with his sons to bag all government contracts. Santhosh S Nagarale, Special Public Prosecutor, said that the charge sheet filed in September 2017 stated that Olekar’s sons produced false work-done certificates endorsed by the other accused to bag contracts.

The court said Olekar abused his position and fraudulently obtained pecuniary advantage for his children.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP
haveri

What's Brewing

Forging meaning at work

Forging meaning at work

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

 