BJP launches ‘My Booth, Corona Free Booth’ campaign

BJP state unit has taken up the ‘My Booth, Corona Free Booth’ campaign to aid people during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to N Ravikumar, general secretary of the state BJP, call centres and care centres were functioning in around 350 places in 37 organisational districts of Karnataka.

Among the 13 services offered at such centres are providing information on hospitals and ventilators, offering ambulance service, performing last rites of victims, organising blood donation camps and awareness programmes.

Read | Covid-19: Full lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 to May 24

In Chamarajanagar, BJP workers have performed the last rites of 80 Covid-19 victims. A mass awareness campaign is being undertaken about vaccination at the booth level, he said.

Ravikumar said that Jana Seva Organisation and BJP have jointly set up 500 beds for patients in Hubballi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Sedam and Bidar.

“Three isolation centres are now open in Bengaluru,” he added.