BJP leader Ayanur to resign as MLC ahead of Karnataka polls 

MLC Ayanur Manjunath announced that he would resign as MLC. He also slammed that Eshwarappa sought tickets for his son K E Kantesh rather than for those who worked with him to build the party. "Eshwarappa is a shameless man," he added.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said he is ready to face the assembly polls either against Eshwarappa or his son from Shivamogga urban segment.

It may be mentioned here that Ayanur is all set to join Congress and face the polls from Shivamogga urban assembly constituency.