BJP loyalist who missed MLC bus gets rewarded with RS ticket

BJP’s Belagavi unit incharge Eranna Kadadi being announced as party candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections has come in as a surprise to all, including party leaders from the district.

Former president of district unit and former Zilla Panchayat president Kadadi has been seen as a soft spoken leader, who gets along well with party leaders and workers.

After names of sitting Rajya Sabha Member Dr Prabhakar Kore and former MP Ramesh Katti made it to the media, Kadadi did not express his wish to be the party candidate and maintained silence.

Party leaders said they were surprised by the decision of the high command, but added that they would adhere to it.

After Balachandra Jarkiholi joined BJP in 2008, Kadadi - a native of Kalloli village in Gokak taluk who had been active in the constituency to pursue his political ambitions - had taken a backseat. He had won Zilla Panchayat elections and was also its president for one term.

He was also district unit president of BJP and chairman of NGEF, Hubballi.

As party incharge of Belagavi division, he toiled hard for the party’s victory in the 2018 assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kadadi had also made efforts to get BJP candidature for Legislative Council elections earlier and had met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. But that did not

succeed.