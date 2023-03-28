BJP MLA arrested after HC rejects anticipatory bail plea

BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa was arrested on Monday by the Lokayukta police after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application in connection with a bribe case that made headlines recently and left the saffron party red-faced.

The court also cancelled the interim anticipatory bail given to the Channagiri MLA on March 7, noting that his custodial interrogation was necessary at this stage.

Lokayukta police sources said Virupakshappa was arrested near the Chokkanahalli toll plaza in Kyathasandra, Tumakuru, around 7 pm while he and his aides were on their way to Bengaluru.

Sources said Lokayukta police officials intercepted their SUV and took him into custody after informing the MLA that his bail had been cancelled.

Lokayukta police started tracking Virupakshappa around 4 pm while he was in Chitradurga. They waited in five SUVs near the toll plaza, sources added.

A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, Lokayukta, confirmed to DH that the MLA had been arrested.

Police took Virupakshappa to Bengaluru’s Bowring Hospital for a medical test. The MLA is said to have complained of chest pain and cops ascertained the opinion of doctors on the issue. Later, he was brought to the Lokayukta office.

The MLA will be questioned and produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, a top source said.

Virupakshappa was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after Lokayukta police arrested his son and BWSSB chief accounts officer M V Prashanth Kumar on March 2 for taking a Rs 40-lakh bribe.

Lokayukta police said the bribe was for getting a contract with the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), a state government entity, and that Prashanth took the bribe on behalf of his father who was the KSDL chairman. Virupakshappa

The Rs 40-lakh bribe was a 30% commission, scaled down from the 40% demanded by Virupakshappa (the total demand was Rs 81 lakh). Kashyap met Prashanth to pay half of that amount (Rs 40 lakh).

Lokayukta officials confiscated Rs 6.02 crore from Prashanth's office and residence in Bengaluru and seized Rs 2 crore from the MLA's residence in the Davangere district.

Virupakshappa, who resigned as chairman of KSDL, disappeared after his son's arrest and later got conditional anticipatory bail. He appeared before the investigating officer as per the bail conditions but failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Following Virupakshappa's arrest, Lokayukta ADGP Prashant Kumar Thakur, IGP Rao and Superintendent of Police Ashok K V held an emergency meeting. They had detailed discussions about the future course of action in the case. The MLA has been named in only one of the three FIRs registered in the case.