BJP MLA slams govt inaction on pvt hospitals

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal embarrassed the government on Thursday by pulling it up for 'failing' to regulate private hospitals charging Covid-19 patients exorbitant fees.

"Private hospitals are looting patients. I was billed Rs 3.8 lakh for 11 days. If this is the fate of a legislator, how will the poor pay for hospital care," Yatnal, a former union minister, asked while speaking during the condolence motion over the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in the Legislative Assembly.

Yatnal said that he was forced to ask tough questions.

"Is there no regulation for hospitals? What was the government and Health Department doing?" he said. The Bijapur City MLA also blamed the public for throwing caution to the wind, leading to a spike in Covid-19 cases. "People are not aware and are irresponsible," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Angadi's death caused anxiety among politicians. "Angadi, as a union minister, received the best treatment. If that didn't help, I am worried about what fate would befall others," he said. Though there was nothing to fear, precautions were essential to prevent infection, he said.

Tributes to Angadi

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recalled Angadi's significant contributions to railways in Karnataka. "He had worked actively to revive old projects and approve new ones to the state," he said.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar said the 'shocking' demise of Angadi forced some people to question their faith in god. Speaker Visveshwar Hegde Kageri described Angadi as a "simple, cultured" politician. "He believed all his achievements and growth were because of his mother."