BJP MP office to set up 'economic restructuring cell'

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya announced on Saturday that his office will start a dedicated 'economic restructuring cell' to help kickstart the economy.

The BJP leader was speaking at the "Samsath Dhwani" event that was held online.

"The economic restructuring cell of Bengaluru South will help entrepreneurs restart the economy. While the government has announced "Atmanirbhar Abhiyan," banks have to work with intended beneficiaries for the scheme to reach out to all," he said.

"In order to ensure that loans reach the intended beneficiaries in a seamless manner, every month the MP's office will organise a meeting with both public and private sector banks," he said.

Work over the next one year will be dedicated to rebooting India's economy, he added.

The MP also lauded the state government for promulgating an ordinance allowing establishment of private markets where farmers can sell their produce. With this, Surya said Indian farmers finally got the right over their produce. The reforms have brought farmers out of the clutches of middlemen, he opined.

The event was organised to discuss ideas to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). Experts from various sectors including industry representatives, NGOs, startup coaches and academicians presented their views on how the country could move towards self-sustenance.