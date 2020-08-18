BJP MP Srinivas Prasad tests Covid-19 positive

BJP MP Srinivas Prasad tests Covid-19 positive; CM B S Yediyurappa's son under home quarantine

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 20:50 ist

BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Prasad, a former Minister, said he was following doctor's instruction and there was no reason to worry.

He has also requested all those who had come in contact with him during the last one week to undergo tests and go into home quarantine. Prasad represents Chamarajanagara constituency.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Meanwhile, state BJP vice president and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who had met Prasad earlier in the day, said he was under home quarantine.

Wishing Prasad a speedy recovery, Vijayendra in a tweet said, "as I had come into his contact, I have taken all the precautionary measures, and I'm in home-quarantine.

I request all those who were with me to take precautions." Vijayendra was under home quarantine earlier this month too, when his father and Chief Minister Yediyurappa had tested positive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Srinivas Prasad
B S Yediyurappa
B Y Vijayendra
BJP
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Here are nine Covid-19 myths and why they are wrong

Here are nine Covid-19 myths and why they are wrong

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

 