BJP mulling early Assembly elections in Karnataka

The BJP is exploring the possibility to hold the Karnataka Assembly elections six months earlier than the schedule if the saffron party wins in Uttar Pradesh.

"If the BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the party leaders in Delhi are keen on holding Karnataka elections along with Gujarat Assembly polls," a senior BJP leader told DH.

Top BJP leaders, who held a meeting recently, are of the view that a victory in Uttar Pradesh would give a massive boost to the party to work towards victory in Gujarat elections. If Karnataka Assembly polls are held, along with Gujarat, chances of winning in both the states are better, the leaders feel, sources in BJP told DH.

Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year while Karnataka's polls are to be held in April-May next year.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

However, if the BJP is not able to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, then Karnataka's assembly polls will be held as per the schedule in April-May next year, a senior BJP leader told DH.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections result will be announced on March 10.

By advancing polls in Karnataka to hold it along with that of Gujarat, the BJP is keen on encashing hijab row and Hindutva agenda.

To counter anti-incumbency factor, it is better to hold Karnataka polls along with Gujarat, many BJP leaders are learnt to have expressed.

"If Karnataka polls are held alone, the BJP is not confident of winning polls due to anti-incumbency and corruption charges against some of the ministers," said the leader.

Though the party holds Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in good stead, some of his cabinet colleagues do not feel the same way.

Despite Congress being a divided house due to constant infighting and a tug of war between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar, the party may like to encash anti-incumbency towards BJP-led government.

Since several BJP leaders, including some of the Ministers, could join Congress ahead of elections, the saffron party is planning to field at least 100 fresh faces. The party is also likely to replace around 50 MLAs with new faces, said a senior leader.

