BJP needs to strengthen in Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa tells PM Modi

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the party organisation is weak in Karnataka and needs to be strengthened urgently to to face the next Assembly elections.

Yediyurappa met the PM here on Friday and discussed current political situation in Karnataka.

"Yediyurappa informed the PM that the Congress is very aggressive in preparing for the next polls in Karnataka while the BJP is yet to gear up. The party needs to prepare urgently for the polls," sources in the BJP told DH.

Though the government headed by Basavaraj Bommai has been giving pro-people administration, it needs to get proper publicity among public, the Lingayat leader is learnt to have said.

While requesting the prime minister to spend more time in Karnataka in the run-up to elections, Yediyurappa also said the party leaders need to be aggressive to counter Opposition Congress' narratives, sources said.

Yediyurappa, who closeted with Modi for 20 minutes, said that the leaders should speak in united voice without giving scope for differences. The PM is learnt to have told Yediyurappa to work hard to bring the party to power.

Modi also said the central leaders will tour state frequently and assured to address public events in Karnataka during launch of developmental works, sources said.

Yediyurappa also met BJP national president J P Nadda. This is his first visit to national capital after his appointment as member of BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body of the party.

Emerging out of the meeting with PM, Yediyurappa told reporters that he explained the prevailing political situation in the state and the strategy for winning the next Assembly elections.

"Our top priority is to win the next Assembly elections with maximum seats. The party leaders will launch joint statewide tours soon," he said.