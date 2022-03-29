BJP plans three-phase Karnataka tour ahead of elections

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel held talks with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday in what was seen as a key meeting ahead of plans to rejig the Cabinet.

According to Yediyurappa’s office, the meeting was related to party organisation and the state tour announced by the former chief minister.

Talks were held about the much-delayed state tour of Yediyurappa, which was announced soon after he stepped down as CM last year. Yediyurappa, Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lead the state tour meant at organising the party and strengthening local units ahead of elections next year.

The state tour will be carried out in three phases, first of which will likely be held from the second week of April. Dates of the second and third phases of the tour will be decided following the state executive committee meeting scheduled during the visit of BJP national president J P Nadda on April 16 and 17.

Sources said that discussions were likely held about the Cabinet rejig expected to be held after the Ugadi festival. Speculations are rife that the expansion will be held during the first fortnight of April to give enough time for the Cabinet to leave its mark ahead of elections in April 2023.

Kateel sought views from Yediyurappa about the Cabinet reshuffle as the senior leader still wielded a significant influence on the state party unit.

Names of several MLAs who could make the new Bommai Cabinet were discussed, sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos: