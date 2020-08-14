Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in K'taka

BJP President JP Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 14:24 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda speaks during the virtual inauguration of Karnataka BJP district offices, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown. 

In his address to Karnataka BJP leaders after ground-breaking ceremony of party offices in the state through a virtual ceremony, Nadda also praised the state party unit for its welfare works during the lockdown. 

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wanted that the BJP should have its own office in every district across the country after the party came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Work on it has been going on since then, the BJP president said, adding that the party has now 500 offices.

The party will have 300 more offices in the future, he added. 

"An office isn't just a building. It is the centre of tradition and inspires people to join a party. A political worker develops working there," Nadda said, recalling that as a party member he used to call people to meet him in party offices. 

He also hailed Modi's stewardship of the fight against Covid-19 and said the recovery rate has risen to nearly 69 per cent. 

In the beginning, India used to do just 1,500 tests a day but it is now performing over six lakh tests every day, he said. 

"PM Modi did not just address health issues, but also economic issues. On 26 March, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana was announced. It would provide 80 crore people foodgrains until November at a cost of Rs 1.70 lakh crore," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Narendra Modi
BJP

What's Brewing

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 