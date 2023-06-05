BJP protests minister’s statement on cow slaughter, hike in power tariff

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged protests against Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows.

The party also condemned the Congress government for increasing the power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, which happened at a time when the government aims to introduce the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme offering 200 units of electricity free for all.

Referring to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, which is also known as the anti-cow slaughter law, Venkatesh had said on Saturday in Mysuru that the government will revisit the law.

Read | Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy bats for ban on slaughter of all animals

His argument was that the previous BJP government had promulgated the law, which allowed the slaughter of buffaloes. Responding to a question on the difficulties faced by farmers in managing aged cows, the minister shared his own example where he had to get an earthmover to bury his dead cow.

The protests took place in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Davangere and a few other parts.

In Mysuru, the BJP workers raised slogans against the government for its decision to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law.

They also held placards which read, “BJP demands the Congress government to continue the anti-cow slaughter law.”

The protestors alleged that the Congress has conflicting policies. It is giving electricity free and also hiking the power tariff, they charged.