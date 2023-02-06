BJP selects Marathi-speaking candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor for Belagavi

The BJP has chosen Marathi-speaking corporator-elects as candidates for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation for the first term of the new House on Monday.

The Mayor's post has been reserved for the General Woman category and Shobha Payappa Somanache has filed the nomination papers. The Deputy Mayor's post has been reserved for Backward Classes-B category and Reshma Praveen Patil has filed her nomination papers.

Despite having a comfortable majority in the House, BJPs suspense continued till the last five minutes of filing of the nomination papers.

BJP State Vice President Nirmalkumar Surana conducted a core committee meeting on Sunday night and later on Monday morning with party leaders.

The Kannada-speaking BJP corporator-elect Rajshekhar Doni was elected as the ruling group leader.

BJP State Spokesperson M B Zirali said that the candidates for both the posts have been selected in the interest of the city.

People have come above linguistic politics and gave the BJP a majority for the development of the city.

MLA Abhay Patil said, "earlier linguistic politics had cost the city's development and we shall set a new era".