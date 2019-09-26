BJP state president Kateel reinstates BSY critics

Two BJP leaders who were relieved of their responsibilities more than two years ago have been reinstated by the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

Former MLC M B Bhanuprakash and former MLA Nirmal Kumar Surana were among the four BJP leaders against whom the BJP leadership took disciplinary action after factionalism within the party ranks had threatened the party ahead of 2018 Assembly elections. The duo had attacked Yediyurappa in 2017, when he was party president, attracting the wrath of the high command.

Bhanuprakash and Surana were reinstated as BJP vice presidents on Thursday.