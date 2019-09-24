BJP supporters oppose MTB's candidature

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had to face the ire of party workers on Tuesday as scores of BJP workers staged a protest outside his house Tuesday morning opposing the candidature of disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj from the Hosakote Assembly segment for the bypolls.

They demanded that the BJP ticket be given to Sharath Bachegowda, the BJP Yuva Morcha secretary and son of Chikkaballapur MP B N Bachegowda. Sharath had unsuccessfully contested against Nagaraj in 2018.

The protesters accused the disqualified Congress MLA of harassing BJP workers and threatened to work against the saffron party if Nagaraj was given the ticket from the constituency. A delegation of five members, who were part of the protest, also met Chief Minister Yeddiyurappa and urged him to issue the ‘B’ form to Sharath.

Attempts of the chief minister to convince the delegation of Nagaraj’s candidature - as he had backed BJP and ensured its return to power in Karnataka - was dismissed by the delegation, who accused the MLA of harassing BJP workers.

Gopala Gowda, brother of Bachegowda - who was part of the delegation - is said to have threatened of imminent defeat to BJP if Nagaraj was the party’s candidate.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the Congress may look to lure Sharath or he may contest as an Independent if BJP denies his candidature.

Prior to the protest, Nagaraj met Yediyurappa following ambiguity over his candidature on the BJP ticket. During the meeting, Yediyurappa is said to have assured an angry Nagaraj - unhappy over the opposition by local BJP units - that he will be taken care of.