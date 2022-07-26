BJP to get government land on lease for training centre in Shivamogga?

The BJP is all set to get on lease two acres of land belonging to the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL) where it will start a political research and training centre at Shivamogga.

BJP Shivamogga president T D Megharaj has petitioned KNNL seeking the land to be registered in the name of ‘National President, BJP’.

The land in question is located at Alkola in Shivamogga district, with a proposal to lease it out for a 30-year period. The KNNL board agreed to lease the property on April 4, following which Megharaj submitted his petition on May 20, documents show. KNNL approved the lease based on a request from the Water Resources Department. The land is located next to National Highway 206.

According to sources in KNNL, the board has only approved leasing out its two-acre land in Shivamogga. “There isn’t any proposal to sell the land. KNNL’s by-laws don’t allow for it,” the source said. The letter from Megharaj, according to the source, is yet to reach KNNL office.

When contacted, Megharaj told DH that there was nothing illegal in the allotment of the two-acre land at Alkola village near Shivamogga to set up a proposed training and research centre. “Over Rs 20 lakh has been paid for the same. As per the by-law of BJP, all immovable properties have to be registered in the name of BJP national president. So, a letter has been submitted to the KNNL managing director,” he said. The proposed office will function as the centre of Shivamogga division comprising of three districts-Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada.