BJP to replace Karnataka CM after bypolls, claims Siddaramaiah

Opposition Party Leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that Chief Minister will change after bypolls results.

Siddaramaiah, also former chief minister was speaking to reporters, here, and said, “As per the information from Delhi, BJP is preparing to replace BS Yediyurappa from CM post. There was discussion in BJP about the change of CM from a long time,” he said.

Congress candidates for Shira and R R Nagar assembly segments by-election will win the polls. The people have voted for Congress candidates in both the segments, he said.

BJP leaders thought of winning the polls with money power but, it is never possible, he said.

No schools:

Siddaramaiah suggested the government not to reopen the school this academic year. Continue online classes and pass all the students. Schools must not be reopened until Covid-19 is eradicated, he said.