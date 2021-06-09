BJP top brass tries to douse fire in Karnataka, asks leaders to rein in talks of leadership change

After Yediyurappa's recent statement reiterating commitment to Karnataka created ripples, BJP top brass has tried to douse the situation and asked the CM and other leaders to refrain from making public statements on the leadership change issue.

Noting recent political developments in the state, BJP National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Arun Singh was learnt to have spoken to the CM, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, National General Secretary C T Ravi and other leaders, asking to rein in leaders who issue media statements on party affairs.

Singh also told the CM and Kateel to stop MLAs from starting a signature campaign, asking them to follow party discipline and warned action if such activity continued.

Singh, who took details from the CM and others leaders about the state political developments, is likely to visit Bengaluru next week. He will be in the state for 3 days and will meet all important leaders and resolve the issue, sources in the BJP told DH.

However, sources also clarified that a string of meetings in New Delhi held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda and other top leaders and RSS leaders were related to the pandemic and party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Upset with a series of campaigns by a section of leaders to unseat him, the CM met RSS leaders at Bengaluru earlier this week and expressed his displeasure over party state leaders.

The CM also told them he will quit unless the party reins in dissident activities, sources said.

Yediyurappa also pointed out that state leadership failed to reprimand Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad and former union minister Basanagoud Patil Yatnal who have been attempting to unseat him.

Complaining against Kateel, the CM reportedly said that the state leadership kept mum for the past months despite Yatnal making serious allegations against him and his family members. Instead of facing humiliation, it is better to quit, Yediyurappa is learnt to have told Sangh leaders, sources in the party said.

The RSS leaders assured the CM that they will advise leaders not to rake up the issue. They also advised the CM that the government must focus on Covid-19. Following this, several leaders including Kateel, C T Ravi, Union Coal and Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi were forced to issue statement reposing faith in Yediyurappa leadership.

The party top brass is of the view that Yediyurappa made a media statement deliberately earlier this week when he said he will be in the post as long as the party high command have faith in him. His intent was to send a message so that the senior leadership can take action against his detractors, sources said.