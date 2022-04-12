BJP will fight poll on basis of achievements, development works in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the party will fight the Assembly election on the basis of the development works carried out by the government and achievements of the party in the state.

“We will showcase the budget proposals and schemes implemented by the BJP-led government in the state. During the BJP divisional-level meeting, the leaders from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu discussed the development works initiated in the state. It also discussed how various sectors including fisheries, tourism, and industries have prospered in the state," CM Bommai said.

"Our party workers are engaged in pro-societal work in the state and awareness will be created among the people on the schemes of the government,” he added.

The party will be strengthened further and secure more seats in the state in all the upcoming elections. The BJP is getting strong in coastal districts and will be strengthened further, he concluded.