BJP will win 15 out of 25 seats in MLC polls: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has predicted that the BJP will win 15 out of the 25 seats in the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies.

The BJP is contesting in 20 seats. “We have voters supporting the BJP across the state. Hence, I am confident of them exercising their franchise in favour of the BJP candidates,” he told mediapersons after exercising his franchise at Mangaluru City Corporation in Mangaluru.

“If BJP wins 15 seats, then the BJP-led government will have a majority in the Legislative Council, which in turn will help us to pass the acts and bills with ease,” Kateel said. There is a BJP wave in the state and all are favouring the party, he added.

He also predicted the victory of minister Kota Srinivas Poojary with the highest margin in the state. The voters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will give first preference vote to Poojary and will elect him for the fourth term, said Kateel.

