BJP will wrest Sira from JD(S), Congress: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would breach the Congress and JD(S) citadel Sira in the bypoll scheduled for November 3.

Addressing the BJP election rally (Vijay Sankalpa) at Madalur in the taluk, Yediyurappa said that “nobody can stop it” (from winning Sira bypoll) and that the fight was for the second spot between the grand old party and the regional outfit.

Announcing a slew of sops to the constituency, the chief minister said that he would develop Sira on the lines of Shikaripura if the people vote for the BJP candidate. Yediyurappa is known to keep his words, he added.

“Madalur lake, a lifeline of Sira taluk, will be filled in six months. This apart, 60 tanks and lakes will be filled through the Upper Bhadra project,” the CM said.

He added, bagair hukum cultivation slips will be issued to the tillers. He also assured of houses for the homeless in the taluk. The CM also mentioned the grants given to the temples including the Junjappa temple (deity of the

Kadugollas).

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with many measures and schemes to double the income of the farmers. The amendment brought to the APMC Act will help the farmers get direct access to market and good price to their produce.”

DyCM Govind Karjol, ministers Sriramulu and Narayanagowda, MPs Pratap Simha, A Narayanswamy, P C Mohan and Muniswamy, legislators Renukacharya, Poornima Srinivas, Jyotiganesh, Nagesh, Tippareddy, Sathish Reddy, Ravikumar, Bharthishetty among others were present.